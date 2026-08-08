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Radio Generation Kenya

government accountability

State Department for Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Julius Korir (centre), accompanied by other officials from the Department, appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on 23 July 2026 in Parliament. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I
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PAC grills Water PS Korir over Sh356m Mwache Dam price adjustments

The Public Accounts Committee scrutinised State Department for Water and Sanitation principal secretary Julius Korir after the Auditor-General questioned cost and price adjustments linked to the Mwache Multi-Purpose Dam project. Korir’s team said the adjustments were legitimate contractual obligations under the contract’s price adjustment clause, i

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