KNH: No pending procurement issues from PPRA audit
In a statement issued on Saturday, August 8, KNH said it had already taken action on the issues identified and that none remained unresolved in the current financial year.
In a statement issued on Saturday, August 8, KNH said it had already taken action on the issues identified and that none remained unresolved in the current financial year.
The Public Accounts Committee scrutinised State Department for Water and Sanitation principal secretary Julius Korir after the Auditor-General questioned cost and price adjustments linked to the Mwache Multi-Purpose Dam project. Korir’s team said the adjustments were legitimate contractual obligations under the contract’s price adjustment clause, i
Prof Mak’Ochieng described the demonstrations not as isolated political events but as a powerful expression of public dissatisfaction, particularly among young Kenyans who believed their voices were no longer being heard
Omenya argued that the state has a constitutional and legal duty to clearly explain what happens during security failures, rather than deflecting blame or offering vague explanations.