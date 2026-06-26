Tala says global restructuring may affect fewer than 10% of its Kenya staff

Digital lender Tala has announced plans to reorganise its operations under a new global strategy, a move that could see seven employees in Kenya lose their jobs as the company shifts towards a more centralised operating model.

The company said the proposed changes are part of a wider effort to align its global operations with its long-term plans and improve the way it delivers services across its markets. While the restructuring will result in workforce reductions in some areas, Tala stressed that it remains committed to Kenya and will continue investing in the market.

In a statement issued on June 25, 2026, the lender revealed that less than 10 per cent of its Kenya-based workforce is expected to be affected by the exercise.

"As part of the evolution of Tala's global operating model, we are streamlining our functions and centralizing operations to align with our strategic roadmap. To that end, Tala is making organizational changes that will reduce its global workforce, which will likely impact less than 10% of our Kenya-based team," the company stated.

Tala said it currently employs 85 people in Kenya and that seven employees have been informed that their positions could be declared redundant.

The company, however, clarified that the process is still at an early stage and that no final decisions have been reached.

"Out of a total workforce of eighty-five (85), seven employees have been notified of the intention to declare redundancy of their positions. However, Tala has just started the consultation process, and we will work with those impacted to consider what measures can be put in place before any final decision is made."

The fintech firm said it understands the uncertainty the announcement may create for affected workers and pledged to offer support throughout the consultation process.

"We recognize this is difficult news and we will provide comprehensive support to all affected employees. We are incredibly grateful to the entire team for the talent, commitment and impact they have brought to our mission in Kenya and beyond."

Despite the planned workforce changes, Tala maintained that its presence in Kenya remains unchanged and that customers will continue receiving services without interruption.

The lender said the restructuring is intended to strengthen its global operations and support its broader strategy of integrating its services into partner ecosystems while continuing to serve customers across different markets.

"Tala remains fully committed to its Kenyan market and customers who depend on Tala to keep their businesses afloat, bridge income gaps and provide for their households. Furthermore, this strategic transition of centralizing functions will support Tala's global objective of embedding our services into partner ecosystems at scale and help us to deliver even more value to our customers and partners in Kenya and beyond," the company stated.

Tala added that although the transition marks a challenging period for some members of staff, it remains focused on future growth and innovation.

"Whilst we understand this is an evolving moment for our team, we are energized by the next chapter of Tala's growth, and we will continue to innovate and support the financial health of the people we serve," the statement concluded.

The announcement comes at a time when companies in the technology and financial services sectors are reviewing their structures and operations as they respond to changing business needs and shifting market conditions.