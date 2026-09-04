Business
Volkswagen approves plan to cut 50,000 more jobs by 2030
The group, which owns brands including Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Volkswagen, is also reviewing the future of four plants in Germany as it seeks to match production with demand.
The group, which owns brands including Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Volkswagen, is also reviewing the future of four plants in Germany as it seeks to match production with demand.
The Irish airline said the proposal places about 290 head office positions, 140 cabin crew roles and 70 pilot jobs at risk. Aer Lingus currently employs about 6,000 people.
The changes form part of a broader effort to streamline its global operating model by centralising key functions and aligning its operations with its long-term strategic roadmap.