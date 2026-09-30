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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Digital lending

Court blocks 438% interest charge on digital loan
Corridors of Justice

Court blocks 438% interest charge on digital loan

The dispute arose after Zenka Digital Limited advanced Benson Njeru a Sh76,000 loan in September 2024, with the money expected to be repaid within one month. Under the agreement, the total amount payable at the end of the loan period stood at Sh103,360.

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