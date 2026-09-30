CBK licenses 29 more digital lenders as regulated providers hit 281
The new licences were issued under Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, following the approval of 25 digital credit providers announced by CBK in July.
The new licences were issued under Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, following the approval of 25 digital credit providers announced by CBK in July.
Under the proposed law, a borrower who defaults on a Sh10,000 loan would not be expected to pay more than Sh10,000 in interest, preventing unpaid loans from growing into overwhelming debts.
The dispute arose after Zenka Digital Limited advanced Benson Njeru a Sh76,000 loan in September 2024, with the money expected to be repaid within one month. Under the agreement, the total amount payable at the end of the loan period stood at Sh103,360.
The latest approvals, announced on Tuesday under Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, come three months after CBK licensed 32 digital lenders in April 2026. The regulator said the move is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that digital lenders comply with legal requirements while safeguarding the interests of borrowers.
The Women Enterprise Fund was established to provide affordable credit to women who want to start or expand businesses, especially those unable to secure financing from commercial banks.
The changes form part of a broader effort to streamline its global operating model by centralising key functions and aligning its operations with its long-term strategic roadmap.
The CapitalPay Managing Director noted that Kenya’s digital transformation accelerated between 2008 and 2010, driven by increased access to mobile devices, internet connectivity, and innovative financial services
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi disclosed the measures on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, during a Senate session, noting that fines for violating the Banking Act have quadrupled from Sh500,000 to Sh2 million.