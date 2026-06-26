Two suspected drug traffickers arrested as police seize cannabis in Kilifi raid

Police have arrested two suspected drug traffickers and recovered a large quantity of cannabis during an intelligence-led operation in Kilifi County, in what authorities have described as a major boost in the ongoing fight against narcotics in the coastal region.

The operation, carried out by officers following intelligence reports on suspected drug-related activities, led to the seizure of cannabis, cannabis seeds, packaging materials, a digital weighing scale and cash believed to have been generated from the illegal trade.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the raid targeted a location in the Sakina area where the suspects were allegedly operating a drug distribution network.

In a statement, the service said the operation marked a significant breakthrough in efforts to disrupt the trafficking and sale of narcotic substances in the county.

"Police officers in Kilifi County have achieved a major success in the fight against drug trafficking following an intelligence-led operation that led to the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis sativa (bhang)," the statement stated.

The NPS said officers moved in after receiving credible information about the activities and conducted a targeted operation at the site.

"Acting on credible intelligence, officers conducted a targeted raid in the Sakina area, where the suspects are believed to have been operating an illegal drug distribution network."

During the raid, officers recovered a range of items suspected to have been used in the handling and sale of the drugs.

"During the operation, officers seized two half-sacks of cannabis, cannabis seeds, several packages of the substance ready for distribution, a digital weighing scale, a hammer, cash suspected to be proceeds of the illicit trade, and other related exhibits."

The two suspects were taken into custody and remain detained as detectives continue with investigations ahead of their planned arraignment in court.

Police said the arrests are part of wider efforts to curb the trafficking and distribution of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, which continue to pose a threat to communities.

Reaffirming its commitment to the anti-drug campaign, the National Police Service called on members of the public to continue sharing information that could help authorities identify and dismantle illegal drug networks.

"The National Police Service remains committed to its war against narcotics and psychotropic substances. Members of the public are encouraged to share any information that can help eliminate the drug menace and create safer communities."

The service further urged residents to report suspicious activities through the nearest police station or through its emergency and confidential reporting channels, including emergency numbers 999 and 911, the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 and the WhatsApp reporting number 0709 570 000.

Police said cooperation from the public remains critical in supporting ongoing operations aimed at disrupting the illegal narcotics trade and improving security within communities.