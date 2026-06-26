UN renews global call to end torture as world marks Victims' Day

The United Nations has renewed its appeal for the complete elimination of torture worldwide, warning that the practice continues in many countries despite being strictly outlawed under international law.

As the world marked the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on June 26, the UN called on governments, institutions, civil society groups and individuals to stand with survivors, strengthen accountability mechanisms and prevent future abuses through justice and rehabilitation.

The annual observance aims to draw attention to the suffering experienced by torture survivors, advance justice for victims and reinforce international efforts to end torture in all circumstances.

According to the UN, torture remains one of the most serious violations of human dignity and is prohibited under international law without exception, regardless of armed conflict, national security concerns or any other justification.

"Torture is a crime under international law. According to all relevant instruments, it is absolutely prohibited and cannot be justified under any circumstances. This rule is part of the widely accepted international law. It means that every country must follow it, even if they haven't agreed to specific treaties prohibiting torture. The systematic or widespread practice of torture constitutes a crime against humanity," the UN highlighted.

The organisation noted that the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly on December 12, 1997, through Resolution 52/149. The observance was established to support the total eradication of torture and promote the effective implementation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The day also marks the anniversary of the convention's entry into force on June 26, 1987. The UN said 174 states are currently parties to the treaty.

The organisation described the annual event as a global call for solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of people who have suffered torture, as well as those who continue to face such treatment around the world.

Despite the international ban, the UN warned that torture remains a persistent problem in many regions, especially in situations involving armed conflict.

It pointed to concerns raised by the Special Rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwards, who has linked the growing number of conflicts across the world to increasing reports of torture and other forms of cruel and inhuman treatment.

The UN also rejected attempts to justify torture on grounds such as national security, border control or public safety, insisting that no situation permits the use of such practices.

At the same time, the organisation stressed that survivors need long-term support to rebuild their lives, including legal, medical, psychological, social and humanitarian assistance.

It highlighted the role of the UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture, which was established in 1981 to support organisations assisting survivors and their families. Beneficiaries include refugees, children, human rights defenders, indigenous communities and victims of gender-based violence.

The UN further underscored the importance of initiatives led by survivors, including the Charter of Rights of Victims and Survivors of Torture, which advocates for justice, rehabilitation, accountability and the active involvement of survivors in preventing future abuses.

The organisation concluded by urging governments, communities and institutions around the world to strengthen safeguards against torture, ensure those responsible are held accountable and provide survivors with the support they need to move from suffering towards recovery.