Guilty plea by businessman deepens South Africa police corruption crisis

A major corruption investigation involving South Africa's police service took a dramatic turn after businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala admitted to corruption, fraud and money laundering charges and agreed to assist prosecutors pursuing senior officials linked to the scandal.

Matlala, who has been identified as a central figure in the case, reached a plea agreement with state prosecutors over claims that he paid bribes to senior police officers in order to secure a 360 million rand ($22 million; £16.5 million) contract for his healthcare company, Medicare24, in 2024.

The agreement, which still awaits approval by a magistrate, could see Matlala provide evidence against what prosecutors described as "high-ranking officials".

Addressing the court in Pretoria, state advocate Santhos Manilall said negotiations over the deal had taken close to two months before both sides reached an agreement.

If the court approves the arrangement, Matlala, 49, will serve an eight-year prison sentence while cooperating with authorities in future prosecutions arising from the investigation.

Manilall argued that the reduced sentence would be justified because of the value of the information Matlala has provided to investigators.

The prosecutor said the "sacrifice" of a more lenient sentence would be worth it, as "for the first time we have an accused who has... given us detail that we would not have been made aware of".

The agreement also requires Matlala to provide honest and complete testimony whenever he is called to testify in court.

The case has already drawn in some of South Africa's most senior law enforcement figures. Police chief Gen Fannie Masemola is among those facing charges connected to the matter, although he has denied any wrongdoing.

While prosecutors welcomed the breakthrough, the Democratic Alliance (DA), the second-largest party in the governing coalition, strongly criticised the proposed arrangement.

DA justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach described it as a "sweetheart deal" and "a betrayal of accountability", arguing that there was no certainty it would lead to convictions.

She said the agreement highlighted what she viewed as unequal treatment within the justice system because "one of the country's most prominent corruption accused is allowed to negotiate what amounts to a discounted sentence".

The court is expected to decide next week whether the plea agreement will be formally accepted.

Apart from the corruption case, Matlala is also facing a separate murder charge, which he denies.

His name has also surfaced during proceedings before the Madlanga Commission, which is investigating allegations that criminal syndicates infiltrated parts of South Africa's police service.

One witness at the commission alleged that Matlala was connected to a drug-trafficking network that had gained influence within police ranks. He has not publicly responded to that allegation.

During testimony before a separate parliamentary corruption inquiry last year, Matlala denied having personal relationships with senior politicians and police officers.

He has not yet appeared before the Madlanga Commission.

The inquiry was established after senior police officer Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged in July last year that organised crime groups had infiltrated government structures. Since hearings began in September, witnesses have continued to present claims of cooperation between criminal figures and senior police officials, raising fresh concerns about corruption within state institutions.