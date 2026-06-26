WhatsApp targets scam messages with new alerts for unknown contacts

WhatsApp users will now receive an alert before interacting with unfamiliar phone numbers as the messaging platform introduces a new feature aimed at reducing scams and account takeover attempts.

The latest update, which is being rolled out on Android and iOS devices, places an additional security checkpoint between users and unknown contacts.

Instead of opening a conversation immediately, users will first see a warning screen containing information that may help them determine whether the contact can be trusted.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature appears whenever a person tries to open or begin a chat with a number that is not saved in their contact list. The warning is designed to provide users with more context before they decide whether to continue the conversation.

The move comes as scammers increasingly rely on deception to gain access to WhatsApp accounts. Rather than attempting to crack passwords, fraudsters often persuade users to share verification codes or approve requests that allow another device to be linked to their account.

WhatsApp says the new measure is intended to interrupt such attempts before users unknowingly hand over access.

"A security feature on WhatsApp for iOS and Android makes it harder for scammers to trick people into giving away access. Scammers don't need your password, as they just need you to enter a code yourself or confirm something. WhatsApp steps in right before that code grants them access," WABetaInfo said.

To help users make informed decisions, the warning screen displays details such as the country code linked to the phone number and whether there are any shared groups between the user and the sender.

The update also allows users to take immediate action if they suspect fraudulent activity. From the same screen, they can block or report a contact without having to open the chat.

The change marks a shift from some of WhatsApp's earlier safety features, which often appeared after a conversation had already been opened. By introducing the alert before any interaction takes place, the company hopes users will be better equipped to identify suspicious contacts and avoid potential scams.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is now being rolled out to WhatsApp users on Android and iOS as part of wider efforts to strengthen security and protect users from online fraud.