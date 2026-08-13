Ruto warns KDF to prepare for new era of security threat
The Head of State linked Kenya’s security needs to its development ambitions, saying the country must determine what needs to be protected as it plans for the coming decades
The Head of State linked Kenya’s security needs to its development ambitions, saying the country must determine what needs to be protected as it plans for the coming decades
According to WABetaInfo, the feature appears whenever a person tries to open or begin a chat with a number that is not saved in their contact list. The warning is designed to provide users with more context before they decide whether to continue the conversation.
Kenya’s SASRA has ordered all regulated SACCOs to deploy 24/7 cyber monitoring, offline backups and tighter controls ahead long holiday weekends, citing increased cyber-attack risks and insider collusion threats.
Stima Sacco reported Sh10.8 billion revenue in 2025, 104% liquidity and 93% digital transactions, as leaders in Nairobi outlined growth, cyber security and sustainability plans for members.
The Act defines a range of cyber offenses such as unauthorized access to computer systems, spreading false information, identity theft, and cyberbullying. It also provides guidelines for investigation, prosecution, and cross-border cooperation to combat cyber offenses, an important framework for protecting Kenya’s growing digital economy.