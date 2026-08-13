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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Cyber security

Mugo: Kenya’s cybercrime law exists to protect citizens, not silence them
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Mugo: Kenya’s cybercrime law exists to protect citizens, not silence them

The Act defines a range of cyber offenses such as unauthorized access to computer systems, spreading false information, identity theft, and cyberbullying. It also provides guidelines for investigation, prosecution, and cross-border cooperation to combat cyber offenses, an important framework for protecting Kenya’s growing digital economy.

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