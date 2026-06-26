MPs turn heat on diaspora affairs department over Kenyans facing trouble abroad

Frustration over the government's handling of Kenyans living abroad spilled onto the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, with lawmakers accusing the State Department for Diaspora Affairs of failing to respond to urgent welfare concerns even as more citizens encounter difficulties in foreign countries.

Members of the National Assembly criticised the department for what they described as a lack of responsiveness to parliamentary requests for information, saying the situation was making it difficult to address challenges affecting Kenyans working and residing overseas.

The concerns were raised during deliberations on a statement sought by Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ng’elechei regarding the death of a Kenyan woman in Australia shortly after relocating there.

The matter had been referred to the National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, whose chairperson Nelson Koech told the House that obtaining information from the department had become a major challenge.

“My committee is receiving a lot of frustration with the State Department for Diaspora Affairs,” Koech told the House.

The Belgut MP said repeated attempts to secure a response had yielded little progress despite sustained efforts over the past two weeks.

“I have been unable to reach anyone to get that response. I have been trying, including my clerk, to reach the officer in charge of liaison. Please direct them to take members’ questions seriously,” he appealed to the Speaker.

Koech said the lack of communication was undermining the committee's ability to carry out its oversight role and respond to concerns raised by affected families.

His remarks were supported by Sigowet/Soin MP Justice Kemei, who serves in the Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers.

According to Kemei, lawmakers handling matters affecting Kenyans abroad regularly face similar obstacles whenever they seek updates or clarification from the department.

“We face the same frustrations when we make enquiries about situations faced by Kenyans abroad,” Kemei told the House.

He urged Parliament to require the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to personally appear before the House and explain why responses to lawmakers have been delayed.

“If it pleases you, may you direct that the Cabinet Secretary himself come to the House to respond specifically to that question and any other issues that we have raised?” he asked.

Ng’elechei described the situation as worrying, saying many Kenyan families continue to endure pain while waiting for assistance or answers from the relevant authorities.

“In the case of this lady, she was killed barely six weeks after leaving Kenya. This is somebody whose parents sold everything so that she could go to Australia,” she said.

The lawmaker said issues affecting citizens abroad should receive greater attention from the government, especially considering the contribution made by Kenyans living outside the country.

“Kenyans in the diaspora remit Sh650 billion to the economy of this country every year,” she said.

The debate highlighted growing concern among legislators over the government's response to welfare and safety issues affecting Kenyans abroad, with MPs calling for quicker action and greater accountability from the department responsible for diaspora affairs.