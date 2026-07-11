Kenya Railways insists Nyahururu train is safe despite Gachagua’s warning
The Gilgil-Ol Kalou-Nyahururu railway line resumed operations on June 2, 2026, marking the return of services on the 96-year-old metre-gauge line after nearly five decades.
The Gilgil-Ol Kalou-Nyahururu railway line resumed operations on June 2, 2026, marking the return of services on the 96-year-old metre-gauge line after nearly five decades.
Dr Gikonyo, who has treated Gachagua for years, told the court he has handled his care since 2006 and was personally involved when he arrived at the facility on the material day.
Gachagua also turned his criticism to Kenya’s diplomatic engagements, faulting recent visits by global leaders in Nairobi, including the UN Secretary-General and the President of France. He accused the government of staging such visits for political gain rather than focusing on pressing national issues.
Appearing before a three-judge bench comprising Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima and Freda Mugambi on Monday, his legal team said the amended petition no longer seeks his return to the deputy presidency.
In a statement, the agency dismissed the allegations surrounding the handling of recoveries and exhibits linked to an ongoing probe into the suspected irregular procurement of fuel cargo by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, saying they lacked any factual or evidentiary grounding. It added that the remarks appeared intended to erode public trust in the institution.
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the opposition alliance, now referring to itself as the United Alternative Government, would pursue legal and constitutional action over what they termed an unlawful attempt to stop them from worshipping.
According to the coalition, investigations into the church attack had been concluded and the perpetrators identified.
Speaking in Garissa at the start of his three-day visit to the region, Ruto dismissed Gachagua as an “idler,” questioning his ability to plan or execute development programmes.f
Focusing on Rigathi Gachagua’s vulnerability, Malala stressed that the former deputy president is not an ordinary citizen.
The service said the Regional Police Commander for Central directed officers from the Nyeri Criminal Investigations Office to secure the scene and commence investigations, while the Inspector General ordered the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to conduct parallel inquiries.
During an interview on Thursday, Gachagua said the audit should include all disbursements from the Constituency Development Fund and the Equalisation Fund.
Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said Gachagua's remarks risk fuelling ethnic prejudice and undermining national unity.
Gachagua described DCP as “the party of Kenyan patriots,” but noted that the two lawmakers could still choose Wiper if they preferred. He said the united opposition was still working together and that parties within it knew where each had an advantage.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Service said officers on duty observed a group of rowdy youths armed with crude weapons attempting to force their way into the church.
In a letter addressed to IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan described Gachagua’s letter, dated November 24, as “a misguided missile of pent-up vendetta and palpable invective” aimed at discrediting a senior female leader.
The statement comes in response to a letter from Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, dated November 24, 2025. Gachagua had alleged that a senior IEBC officer was obstructing or influencing the by-election process. IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon confirmed the letter had been received and the issues thoroughly noted.
In a letter dated November 12, Gachagua, who now leads the Democratic Change Party (DCP), alleged that groups linked to Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku were issuing threats against him and his supporters in the constituency.
Wiper’s Secretary-General Senator Shakila Abdalla accused ODM of engaging in political theatre, which she further described as acts of desperation from a once respected movement that has lost its moral compass and political relevance.
In the past month, DCP has lost candidates in Banissa, Mbeere North and Magarini constituencies , all of whom were initially viewed as central to Gachagua’s plan to use the by-elections to showcase the party’s strength.
In a statement, Wamuchomba said Uhuru remains the political kingpin of the Mt Kenya region and that his leadership was not imposed on the people.
The aspirant described his resignation as a painful but necessary step, saying he could no longer continue in a role where his efforts were consistently undermined.
The Deputy President called for inclusive politics that embrace all Kenyans regardless of their background
PCPA Secretary Yunis Ibrahim Sheikh dismissed Gachagua’s allegations as reckless and defamatory
The two leaders described the former Deputy President’s remarks on terrorism as serious and a threat to national security
Former DP Gachagua had alleged that during his visit to Mandera, President Ruto held undisclosed meetings with unidentified individuals
At the same time, the bench, also presiding over Gachagua’s impeachment case, declined to disqualify itself from hearing the matter.
He also used the opportunity to warn young people against being misled into destructive actions during protests.
According to a charge sheet filed at the Kahawa Law Courts on Monday, Peter Kinyanjui Wanjiru, also known as Kawanjiru, and Serah Wanjiku Thiga face charges under Section 4(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act No. 30 of 2012.
Amin said eleven police officers were seriously injured in the clashes, government offices attacked, and firearms stolen—some of which have already been linked to new crimes.
The motion was introduced by Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, who called for Gachagua’s arrest.