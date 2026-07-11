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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Gachagua

Gachagua questions multibillion deals as Kenya deepens ties with France
Politics

Gachagua questions multibillion deals as Kenya deepens ties with France

Gachagua also turned his criticism to Kenya’s diplomatic engagements, faulting recent visits by global leaders in Nairobi, including the UN Secretary-General and the President of France. He accused the government of staging such visits for political gain rather than focusing on pressing national issues.

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DCI dismisses Gachagua claims on fuel probe as baseless
News

DCI dismisses Gachagua claims on fuel probe as baseless

In a statement, the agency dismissed the allegations surrounding the handling of recoveries and exhibits linked to an ongoing probe into the suspected irregular procurement of fuel cargo by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, saying they lacked any factual or evidentiary grounding. It added that the remarks appeared intended to erode public trust in the institution.

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Police begin probe into Nyeri church service chaos
News

Police begin probe into Nyeri church service chaos

The service said the Regional Police Commander for Central directed officers from the Nyeri Criminal Investigations Office to secure the scene and commence investigations, while the Inspector General ordered the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to conduct parallel inquiries.

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IEBC rejects claims of election interference ahead of Magarini poll
News

IEBC rejects claims of election interference ahead of Magarini poll

The statement comes in response to a letter from Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, dated November 24, 2025. Gachagua had alleged that a senior IEBC officer was obstructing or influencing the by-election process. IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon confirmed the letter had been received and the issues thoroughly noted.

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