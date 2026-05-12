Police probe death of elderly man found in locked Wajir hotel room

North-Eastern · Bradley Bosire ·
Police probe death of elderly man found in locked Wajir hotel room
In Summary

According to police, the owner tried to access the room but found it locked from the inside. After repeatedly knocking on the door and receiving no response, she reported the matter to authorities.

Police in Eldas, Wajir County, have launched investigations into the death of an unidentified elderly man whose body was discovered inside a locked room at a local hotel under unclear circumstances.

The body was found on Monday morning at Qumiley Hotel after the hotel owner realised one of the rooms had not been cleaned as expected during the normal routine.

According to police, the owner tried to access the room but found it locked from the inside. After repeatedly knocking on the door and receiving no response, she reported the matter to authorities.

Preliminary investigations established that the room had been booked on Sunday at around midday by a man believed to be about 70 years old.

Police said the man appeared weak and unwell when he checked into the hotel. He is reported to have paid for the room in cash, but no identification details were recorded at the time.

Officers later arrived at the scene and forced the door open after confirming the room had been locked from the inside.

Inside the room, detectives found the lifeless body of an elderly African man lying naked on the bed. Blood was reportedly oozing from his mouth at the time the body was discovered.

A mobile phone was recovered from the scene as investigators began efforts to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The scene was processed before the body was moved to Wajir Referral Hospital mortuary, where an autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

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Wajir County Eldas Qumiley Hotel

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