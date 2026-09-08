Wadid Benaabou begins tenure as France’s new envoy to Kenya
Benaabou appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Kenya was made through a presidential decree dated August 7, 2026.
Benaabou appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Kenya was made through a presidential decree dated August 7, 2026.
His remarks follow increased public debate and social media claims suggesting that France could set up a military facility in Kenya, particularly in Mombasa and other coastal areas.
Gachagua also turned his criticism to Kenya’s diplomatic engagements, faulting recent visits by global leaders in Nairobi, including the UN Secretary-General and the President of France. He accused the government of staging such visits for political gain rather than focusing on pressing national issues.
Alliance Française Nairobi Pedagogy Head Obilo Ng’ong’o says French firms are increasing investments in Kenya’s retail, infrastructure, education and training. He links the shift from aid to partnerships to upcoming Africa Forward Summit 2026 plans and long-term economic cooperation.
France is currently Kenya’s fifth-largest foreign investor, with more than 140 French companies operating locally and creating 36,000 direct jobs. French Foreign Direct Investment in Kenya has tripled over the past decade.