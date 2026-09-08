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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya–France relations

Gachagua questions multibillion deals as Kenya deepens ties with France
Politics

Gachagua questions multibillion deals as Kenya deepens ties with France

Gachagua also turned his criticism to Kenya’s diplomatic engagements, faulting recent visits by global leaders in Nairobi, including the UN Secretary-General and the President of France. He accused the government of staging such visits for political gain rather than focusing on pressing national issues.

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