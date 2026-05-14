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MPs question zero funding for Tourism Agencies in new budget plan
MPs argued that leaving out the agencies could slow down marketing efforts aimed at attracting international visitors and weaken key support services in the industry.
MPs argued that leaving out the agencies could slow down marketing efforts aimed at attracting international visitors and weaken key support services in the industry.
Led by Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, the committee said the absence was affecting its ability to properly interrogate the ministry’s spending plans and delayed progress on final budget approvals.
The Nairobi Animal Orphanage recorded the highest turnout with 21,485 visitors, followed closely by the Nairobi Safari Walk with 20,818.