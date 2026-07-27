Prof John Okumu takes over as Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor
The appointment, effective July 27, 2026, was confirmed by the university council, with Okumu becoming the institution’s seventh Vice-Chancellor, succeeding Prof. Paul Wainaina.
The appointment, effective July 27, 2026, was confirmed by the university council, with Okumu becoming the institution’s seventh Vice-Chancellor, succeeding Prof. Paul Wainaina.
Addressing guests during the installation, the new Vice-Chancellor said his administration will focus on reinforcing the university's identity while ensuring it remains competitive across Kenya, the region and the international academic space.
Led by Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Kiplagat Kotut, the management said the debt stems from annual deficits that the university has been recording since 2014, creating a financial burden that has continued to grow over the years.
The University of Nairobi Council appointed Prof. Ayub N. Gitau as 9th Vice-Chancellor and Prof. Josiah O. Aduda as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning & Development) in a May 14, 2026 special sitting.
The intervention follows a case filed by Professor Waceke Wanjohi, the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, who has challenged both the outcome and the manner in which the selection exercise was carried out.
The judge further directed that the matter be mentioned on January 26, 2026, for directions before the substantive hearing proceeds. He also instructed the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Migos Ogamba, the chairperson of the University Council and the Public Service Commission to file their replies within 14 days.