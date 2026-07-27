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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Vice-Chancellor

Court blocks fresh UoN VC hiring as legal battle widens
Education and Career

Court blocks fresh UoN VC hiring as legal battle widens

The judge further directed that the matter be mentioned on January 26, 2026, for directions before the substantive hearing proceeds. He also instructed the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Migos Ogamba, the chairperson of the University Council and the Public Service Commission to file their replies within 14 days.

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