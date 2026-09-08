Senator Mungatana condemns anti-Burundi actions, warns against Xenophobia
The Senator said any breaches of immigration or business regulations should be handled by government agencies rather than through mob action or intimidation.
The Senator said any breaches of immigration or business regulations should be handled by government agencies rather than through mob action or intimidation.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Naituli described the proposed separation of Mount Kenya East and Mount Kenya West as a political project driven by leaders seeking relevance rather than a reflection of the region's social history
After his appearance on Tuesday, Ruku said he had been given an opportunity to explain the circumstances surrounding the remarks and provide the context in which they were made.
In his maiden address to journalists in Nairobi following his appointment on Wednesday, Owino urged the media, government and the public to work together to promote national cohesion and ensure political claims are scrutinised and backed by facts and data.
NCIC says the initiative will chart a path towards unity, peace and peaceful political participation ahead of the 2027 General Election
Speaking alongside security officials, the DPP said there would be no categories or exceptions in the prosecution of offenders, whether they are linked to the government, opposition or security agencies.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the KANU chairman expressed concern over what he described as the increasing use of reckless language aimed at dividing Kenyans along political, regional and communal lines.
In a joint statement issued on Tuesday after a consultative meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), the commission said the investigations were being carried out independently and warned that no individual would be shielded from scrutiny where credible allegations arise.
Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has petitioned Kenya’s NCIC to investigate former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over public statements he alleges could amount to ethnic profiling and undermine national cohesion.
Speaking during the burial of Pastor William Muthengi in Mumoni, Mwingi North Constituency, Kitui County, on Saturday, Kalonzo said leaders entrusted with public office should promote national cohesion rather than deepen ethnic divisions.
The CS maintained that his remarks did not amount to hate speech, arguing that discussions around access to government opportunities should not be twisted into claims of ethnic incitement.
In a statement issued on Friday, Duale said he had been "widely misquoted" and that his remarks delivered in Lafey Constituency had been taken out of context to advance "false and misleading narratives."
NCIC applauded members of the public for reporting the matter and urged Kenyans to continue submitting complaints involving divisive political rhetoric and ethnic profiling, saying public cooperation was critical in preserving national cohesion.
Speaking during the ACK Diocese of Embu's 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu County on Sunday, Kindiki expressed confidence that President William Ruto's administration would seek a fresh mandate based on its achievements, while urging politicians to stop attempting to divide communities, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.
Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, Omae said Kenya could not afford a repeat of election-related violence witnessed in previous years, urging leaders to exercise restraint and use their influence to foster peace rather than deepen divisions.
As part of efforts to make its services more accessible, the commission is working with the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development to establish reporting desks within Huduma Centres in all counties.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, NCIC Chairperson Kepha Nyamweya said the planned engagement would bring together leaders across the political divide, including those currently in office and those seeking elective positions.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Rashid reflected on his own experience during student campaigns, revealing that he had been advised to seek endorsements from ethnically aligned student groupings in order to secure victory.
Former LSK President Faith Odhiambo insisted that the Constitution clearly protects the rights of citizens, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and participation in elections, and warned that undermining those rights goes against public duty.
In a statement issued on Monday, Commission Chairperson Charles Dulo said the country was witnessing an “alarming surge” in threats, incitement and politically motivated violence targeting individuals because of their political opinions, affiliations or public expression.
Ruto highlighted the importance of unity by drawing a comparison to the church’s collective strength.