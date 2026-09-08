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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

national cohesion

NCIC launches hate speech probe into Gachagua, Duale and six others
News

NCIC launches hate speech probe into Gachagua, Duale and six others

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday after a consultative meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), the commission said the investigations were being carried out independently and warned that no individual would be shielded from scrutiny where credible allegations arise.

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Kindiki: 2027 elections will be won by performance, not political noise
Politics

Kindiki: 2027 elections will be won by performance, not political noise

Speaking during the ACK Diocese of Embu's 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu County on Sunday, Kindiki expressed confidence that President William Ruto's administration would seek a fresh mandate based on its achievements, while urging politicians to stop attempting to divide communities, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.

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