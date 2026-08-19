How banks are protecting profits as interest rates fall
Family Bank recorded the biggest increase between the two lenders after its profit after tax climbed 62 per cent to Sh3.7 billion, compared with Sh2.2 billion a year earlier.
Family Bank recorded the biggest increase between the two lenders after its profit after tax climbed 62 per cent to Sh3.7 billion, compared with Sh2.2 billion a year earlier.
The listing is expected to expand investment opportunities within Kenya’s capital markets as it transitions into a publicly traded institution
The lender also recorded solid balance sheet expansion, with total assets growing 23.8% to Sh208.69 billion and customer deposits rising 19.9% to Sh151.88 billion.
The bank announced a 56 percent rise in net profit to Sh3.5 billion for the nine months to September, driven by higher earnings from government securities. Management says the listing journey is already underway with regulators engaged.
Despite the overall strong performance, loan loss provisions rose sharply from Sh587.5 million in September 2024 to Sh1.361 billion in September 2025, a 131.6 percent increase, reflecting a cautious approach to credit risk. Total operating expenses increased 33 percent to Sh10.24 billion from Sh7.703 billion, partly due to higher loan impairment charges and heightened business activity.