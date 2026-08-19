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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Family Bank

Family Bank profit soars 55.7% as lending activity drives growth
Business

Family Bank profit soars 55.7% as lending activity drives growth

Despite the overall strong performance, loan loss provisions rose sharply from Sh587.5 million in September 2024 to Sh1.361 billion in September 2025, a 131.6 percent increase, reflecting a cautious approach to credit risk. Total operating expenses increased 33 percent to Sh10.24 billion from Sh7.703 billion, partly due to higher loan impairment charges and heightened business activity.

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