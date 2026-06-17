Africa
Israel–Somaliland ties deepen as diplomatic mission launched in Jerusalem
Netanyahu also praised Somaliland’s decision to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv, where most foreign embassies are located.
Netanyahu also praised Somaliland’s decision to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv, where most foreign embassies are located.
At the same time, Israel stopped transferring tax revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority. The disagreement involves Palestinian school materials and payments to families of Palestinians jailed or killed by Israel, including attackers. Palestinian officials say more than four billion dollars is now being withheld.