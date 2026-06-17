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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Palestinian Authority

West Bank village reflects mounting strain on Palestinian Authority
Global Affairs

West Bank village reflects mounting strain on Palestinian Authority

At the same time, Israel stopped transferring tax revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority. The disagreement involves Palestinian school materials and payments to families of Palestinians jailed or killed by Israel, including attackers. Palestinian officials say more than four billion dollars is now being withheld.

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