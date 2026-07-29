Idi Amin's grandson eyes historic boxing medal in Glasgow
Although he never met his grandfather, Abdul remains closely linked to Idi Amin, who seized power through a military coup in 1971 and became Uganda's third president.
Although he never met his grandfather, Abdul remains closely linked to Idi Amin, who seized power through a military coup in 1971 and became Uganda's third president.
Zarika lost the title to Hill on May 11, 2024, at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, England, in a bout she believes was unfairly judged in favour of the home boxer.
KDF had an impressive 13 boxers reach the finals, amassing 27 points to comfortably finish ahead of defending champions Kenya Police, who had six finalists and collected 16 points.
BFK President Anthony Otieno will lead the Kenyan delegation of 24 members, comprising 17 boxers and seven officials. The team is expected to arrive in China on Sunday, June 14.
KDF secured the title after collecting nine gold medals and 23 points, narrowly beating defending champions Kenya Police, who finished with six gold medals and 22 points.
Speaking on Wednesday in Nairobi, amateur national team head coach Benjamin Musa emphasized the importance of the competition, noting that a provisional national boxing team for various tournaments this year will be selected from it.
In a statement issued on Sunday, March 29, the commission said Oyoko passed away after the incident occurred on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Mumias Cultural Centre. Despite emergency medical protocols being promptly activated, efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
Speaking to Radio Generation on Monday, Nairobi County Boxing Association ( NCBA) Assistant Secretary Ronald Khainga congratulated the clubs, warning boxers that they have to go through such an elite competition after the novices, for them to qualify for the Kenya Open, where only the top boxers do compete.
The federation branch's Competitions Secretary, Maurice Maina, told Radio Generation that the winners will join those who won the national Novice in early February in Thika, Kiambu County, for the Kenya Open next week, February 26–28, 2026.
Friday's semi-finals list will have flyweights Isman Mohammed from Nairobi City County (NCC), Paul Kamau of Thailand Boxing Club, Jericho Lumumba's Dennis Makau, and Isaac Ngula of Kibra Olympic Boxing Club.
Speaking from Vihiga County on Thursday, the national governing body of amateur boxing's Communications Director, Duncan Kuria, emphasized that these championships were also important to the top two finalists of each category
Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul meet in an eight-round heavyweight bout in Miami on December 19, with combined purses above $80m and Netflix backing a global, fully professional event.
The court was told by Alison Catlow, of Greater Manchester Police, that Hatton was last seen by his family on 12 September and appeared well. The following day he did not attend an event as expected.
"Training has not been easy, without adequate funding, it’s impossible to fully implement our program," Benjamin stated. "In the past, we’ve had the benefit of residential camps, but this time, we’re stuck with non-residential training setups. It's a tough situation,” he lamented.
The Kenyans placed second behind hosts Democratic Republic of Congo with a total of 18 medals – six gold, five silver, and seven bronze with only four boxers missing medals out of the 22 who represented Kenya in Kinshasa back in 2022.
Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, northwest England, with Greater Manchester Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.
Hiromasa Urakawa, 28, died on Saturday after he was beaten via knockout in the eighth round of his fight with Yoji Saito on 2 August
The Ukrainian was crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion on Saturday after beating Daniel Dubois in a fifth-round stoppage at Wembley Stadium
No fighter has won a major world title after being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Pacquiao was given the honour in June 2025
is remarkable record includes championships in eight weight divisions, a first in boxing history, and he was the oldest welterweight world champion at age 40 in 2019
Usyk is aiming to be a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, while Dubois is bidding to become the first Briton to achieve the feat since Lennox Lewis in 1999.
Fury, 36, retired from boxing in January after losing a title fight rematch with Usyk by unanimous decision the previous month but he is eyeing a return to the ring.
Wilder dropped his fellow American in the second round, scored another knockdown in the sixth, and closed the show with two chopping right hands a round later, prompting the referee to wave it off.