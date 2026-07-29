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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Boxing

Githurai Thailand Boxing Club wins Nairobi championships
Sports

Githurai Thailand Boxing Club wins Nairobi championships

Speaking to Radio Generation on Monday, Nairobi County Boxing Association ( NCBA) Assistant Secretary Ronald Khainga congratulated the clubs, warning boxers that they have to go through such an elite competition after the novices, for them to qualify for the Kenya Open, where only the top boxers do compete.

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Inquest formed into Ricky Hatton death
Boxing

Inquest formed into Ricky Hatton death

The court was told by Alison Catlow, of Greater Manchester Police, that Hatton was last seen by his family on 12 September and appeared well. The following day he did not attend an event as expected.

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