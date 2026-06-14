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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Konza Technopolis

Ruto links education funding to economic growth plans
Education and Career

Ruto links education funding to economic growth plans

President William Ruto defended the government’s education infrastructure expansion at the National Education Conference in Naivasha, citing funding increases and the shift to Competency-Based Education, while announcing an audit that found ghost learners and schools.

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