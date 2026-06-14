KETRACO energises Sh8.4 billion Isinya–Konza power line to boost Konza Technopolis supply
In a statement issued on Sunday, KETRACO said the new infrastructure will also deliver reliable green energy to the country's flagship smart city.
In a statement issued on Sunday, KETRACO said the new infrastructure will also deliver reliable green energy to the country's flagship smart city.
At the centre of the discussion were the Digital Superhighway Programme and the operationalisation of Konza Technopolis, both of which were reported to be facing budget constraints that could slow implementation across the country.
The new laws are expected to strengthen tax administration, widen incentives for investors operating in special economic zones and establish a stronger legal structure for technology-driven cities and large-scale strategic projects
President William Ruto defended the government’s education infrastructure expansion at the National Education Conference in Naivasha, citing funding increases and the shift to Competency-Based Education, while announcing an audit that found ghost learners and schools.
The issue emerged during a session of the National Assembly Communication and ICT Committee, chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie on Thursday, where legislators pressed the two agencies to explain why several hubs meant to provide digital services to communities remain incomplete or inactive.
Konza Technopolis leaders outline Kenya’s flagship smart city plan, from underground tunnels and green energy to data centres, universities and thousands of jobs tied to the Digital Super Highway.
President Ruto said the fund will pool resources from the national budget, the private sector, and proceeds from privatisation.