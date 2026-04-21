Ruto warns Kenyans abroad against relying on social media for news
Speaking to Kenyans in Rome on Monday, the President urged the diaspora to verify information and remain cautious about what they consume online.
Speaking to Kenyans in Rome on Monday, the President urged the diaspora to verify information and remain cautious about what they consume online.
In a statement posted on Instagram the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation said: "He passed away peacefully in his Roman home, surrounded by the love of his family."
The event, part of the Catholic Church’s “Jubilee of Youth,” was among the largest gatherings since the pope’s appointment earlier this year.
Extreme heat has also gripped parts of Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, the UK, and Balkan countries including Croatia, prompting governments to activate emergency services and warn citizens to stay indoors as much as possible.
A total of 133 cardinals are set to take part in this sacred process, which will soon determine the 267th leader of the global Catholic community.
Amisi expressed confusion over the president’s decision to send a representative and then attend the same event himself.
Since his discharge from the hospital, Pope Francis has made several unplanned outings, despite his doctors advising him to rest.