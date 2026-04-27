Millie Odhiambo cautions ODM over handling of dissent as Sifuna gains ground

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has warned leaders in the Orange Democratic Movement against suppressing internal criticism, saying such actions could end up making dissenting voices more popular and politically stronger instead of weakening them.

Speaking on Sunday, Odhiambo said the party must handle disagreements with care if it wants to remain united and effective, stressing that pushing away members who speak out only deepens divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement.

The Suba North MP pointed to Edwin Sifuna as an example, arguing that internal pressure placed on him has helped increase his public influence. She said attempts to isolate him have instead strengthened his standing among supporters.

“Our mistreated Sifuna is what has made Sifuna a hero. So let us be careful the way we are dealing with our issues,” she said.

She also revealed that she has personally faced hostility for raising concerns within the party. According to her, she has been targeted by individuals she believes were sent to intimidate her after speaking out.

Odhiambo further said she was once shouted down during a party meeting in Kisumu when she tried to address internal issues, describing it as part of a wider problem of intolerance within the party.

Despite these experiences, she insisted that she remains loyal to the party, saying her criticism is meant to strengthen it and not weaken it.

“I will say without fear that as a party that I love, we must strengthen our party, and that show of strengthening our party means there must be internal party democracy,” she added.

Her remarks come as Edwin Sifuna continues to attract political attention, with his Linda Mwananchi movement being viewed as a possible platform for a 2027 presidential bid.

The growing influence of Sifuna has also exposed divisions within the party over its cooperation arrangement with the government led by William Ruto.

Since the death of party leader Raila Odinga in October last year, Sifuna has maintained that supporting Ruto’s re-election was not part of the 10-point agreement between Odinga and the President.

The agreement centered on cooperation between the Orange Democratic Movement and the ruling UDA party in implementing the National Dialogue Committee recommendations and addressing key national issues.

Despite internal pressure, Sifuna has continued to reject the arrangement and has indicated willingness to work with other leaders in forming a new opposition alliance outside the current cooperation framework.

Although he was removed from his position as secretary general, a decision he later overturned in court, he continues to enjoy growing support, especially among young and urban voters who see him as a strong opposition voice ahead of 2027.