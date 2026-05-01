Kenya’s bid to host global cancer summit advances after Nairobi inspection visit

Kenya’s bid to host a major global cancer gathering in 2027 has taken a step forward after a technical team from the Union for International Cancer Control completed a detailed inspection in Nairobi to assess the country’s readiness to host the international event.

The assessment focused on Kenya’s preparedness in terms of health systems, conference logistics, and progress in cancer control efforts, as the country seeks to strengthen its position as a regional hub for cancer policy and innovation. The visit forms part of the final evaluation stages for the summit.

A circular released on Friday by the National Cancer Institute of Kenya confirmed that the delegation was received at its headquarters, where discussions centred on Kenya’s ability to organise a high-level global meeting bringing together cancer experts, policymakers, and advocacy groups.

The summit is expected to attract international researchers, health leaders, and organisations working on cancer prevention, treatment, and control strategies.

During the discussions, Kenyan officials outlined progress made in cancer prevention, treatment expansion, research, and policy development. They also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen the health system in response to rising cancer cases.

Cancer continues to be one of the leading non-communicable diseases globally, with many countries facing pressure to improve early detection, treatment access, and long-term care services. Kenya has in recent years increased investment in oncology services, screening programmes, and specialised treatment centres.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Cancer Institute of Kenya said the institution plays a central coordination role in national cancer control. This includes managing the National Cancer Registry, supporting research, and building partnerships with local and international organisations.

Health experts note that cancer registries are critical in tracking disease trends, guiding planning, and helping governments allocate health resources more effectively.

Kenyan officials also presented the country’s readiness to host international conferences, pointing to improved infrastructure, availability of modern venues, and stronger coordination between health stakeholders.

Nairobi has increasingly hosted regional and international meetings, supported by its transport network, hotel capacity, and status as a diplomatic and commercial centre in East Africa.

The visiting delegation commended Kenya for its strong institutional systems and continued efforts to improve cancer care and management.

The inspection covered key requirements for hosting the summit, including venue suitability, accommodation capacity, transport arrangements, and overall coordination planning.

Security, health preparedness, communication systems, and travel logistics for international delegates were also part of the assessment, as required for global events of this scale.

The completion of the site visit marks an important stage in Kenya’s bid process, although a final decision on hosting rights is yet to be announced.

Officials said the visit reflected growing confidence in Kenya’s ability to successfully host a major international health conference.

If approved, Kenya would host global discussions on cancer control and provide a platform to highlight Africa’s priorities in prevention, treatment, and research.

Across Africa, many countries continue to face challenges such as late diagnosis, shortage of specialists, high treatment costs, and limited access to advanced treatment like radiotherapy. At the same time, efforts are increasing to expand screening, awareness, and partnerships to improve outcomes.

Hosting the summit would also bring economic and diplomatic benefits through conference tourism and international collaboration. It would further strengthen Kenya’s engagement with global health institutions and research networks.

For now, the successful completion of the inspection represents progress in Kenya’s ambition to become a leading centre for health diplomacy and cancer leadership in Africa.