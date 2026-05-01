One dead, two escape as police recover pistol in Dandora operation

Detectives have recovered a Tokarev pistol after a confrontation between police and a suspected robbery gang in Dandora, leaving one suspect dead and two others on the run.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the incident unfolded on Thursday when officers from Dandora Police Station were on routine patrol along Councillor Opundo Road. The officers reportedly came across three young men who were allegedly targeting pedestrians in the area.

Police said the suspects were ordered to surrender, but the situation quickly turned into a confrontation.

Authorities stated that one of the suspects drew a firearm and began firing at the officers, prompting a decisive response. During the exchange, one suspect was fatally injured, while the other two fled on foot towards the Maili Saba area.

Officers secured the scene immediately after the incident and launched a manhunt for the two fugitives.

A search conducted on the fatally injured suspect led to the recovery of a Tokarev pistol loaded with two live rounds of 9mm ammunition. Investigators also found a military knife and two mobile phones believed to be key to the case.

The body was later moved to Nairobi City Mortuary, where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination. Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

The DCI indicated that the gang had been troubling residents in Dandora and nearby estates, raising fears among members of the public.

Dandora, an estate in eastern Nairobi, has in the past faced concerns linked to muggings and street crime, with residents often calling for stronger security measures.

Following the incident, investigations are now focused on the recovered firearm. Detectives are expected to carry out ballistic tests to determine whether the Tokarev pistol may have been used in previous crimes. Such analysis can link the weapon to spent bullets or cartridges collected from other scenes.

The two mobile phones recovered could also provide leads through call records and other digital data, which police often rely on to trace criminal networks.

The DCI said officers are “hot on the trail” of the two suspects who escaped, with search efforts concentrating on Dandora, Maili Saba and surrounding areas where they may be hiding.

No police officers were reported injured during the incident.

Cases involving the use of firearms in police operations are usually subjected to internal review processes to assess the circumstances, evidence collected and witness accounts.

While increased patrols offer some reassurance to residents, security experts often point to the need for long-term solutions such as job opportunities for young people, access to education and stronger community cooperation with law enforcement.

The DCI has urged members of the public to continue sharing information through its anonymous reporting channels, noting that tip-offs play a key role in tracking suspects, recovering weapons and breaking up criminal groups.

For now, the focus remains on identifying the deceased suspect, arresting the two who escaped and establishing whether the recovered weapon is linked to earlier robbery incidents.