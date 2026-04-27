DCI arrests three suspects in Nairobi robberies linked to fake police gang

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested three suspects linked to a series of high-value robberies in Nairobi, where victims were targeted by criminals posing as police officers.

In a statement on Monday, detectives said the suspects—Boniface Kilonzo Mwaniki, Josphat Musili and Muia Mutune—were apprehended following investigations by the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operation Action Team (OAT).

Authorities believe the trio is part of a wider criminal network operating along Mombasa Road and its surrounding areas.

The gang is accused of orchestrating multiple robberies involving millions of shillings, often using deception and force.

In one incident on January 23, 2026, a Chinese national was stopped along Kyang’ombe old Mombasa Road by men “clad in what appeared to be traffic police uniforms” who demanded her driving licence before making off with Sh2,140,000 she had withdrawn from bank branches nearby.

In another case on March 17, a victim withdrawing Sh4.2 million from Equity Bank Utawala was intercepted by four men “dressed in blue police uniforms and reflector jackets,” two of whom were armed. The suspects allegedly accused him of drug trafficking, handcuffed and hooded him before robbing him and abandoning him in Karen.

A third victim was ambushed near the Cabanas Interchange after collecting Sh1.4 million from KCB Bank. The attackers, posing as officers, “roughed them up, blindfolded them, and stole the Sh1.4 million,” later dumping the victims in Utawala.

Detectives said forensic evidence led to the arrest of the three suspects in separate locations, including Lusaka Road, Dandora and Makueni County. A getaway vehicle, a Mazda CX-5, alongside a military jungle hat and reflector jackets, was recovered.

Authorities noted the group “frequently alters the number plates of their escape vehicle to evade arrest,” pointing to a more organised criminal operation.

The suspects remain in custody pending arraignment, as detectives pursue additional accomplices still at large.