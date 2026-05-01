28 cars confirmed for Equatorial Classic Rally in Taita Taveta

The second edition of the Taita Taveta County is all set for the Equatorial Classic Rally, already scheduled for 1-3 May 2026, a three-day event featuring a strong, diverse field, with 28 cars confirmed on the start line.

Speaking on Thursday from the rally headquarters in Taita Taveta, Clerk of Course Riyaz Ismail said that the final preparations for the rally are now complete, as organisers confirm full readiness, describing the atmosphere as intense, with all operational elements aligning ahead of the start.

"Today’s activities focused on the final administrative and technical checks. Competitors completed documentation to confirm entries and compliance before moving into scrutineering," he said,

"Cars underwent detailed inspections to ensure they meet safety and regulatory standards," said Ismail, adding that after the ceremonial flag off Friday from 9 am, the first car leaves the Mwatunge grounds and heads straight to Block 11 – Block 8 Camp, a 69.60-kilometre run, and from there, they stretch into Latika–Langa, 85.85 kilometres, the longest day of the first leg, before pushing through Landi–Pusa, 74.30 kilometres, and ending the day at the Club House.

The rally will have stages running across Lumo Community Wildlife Conservancy, Lualenyi Ranching Company Limited, Choke Conservancy, Kutima Ranch, Mgeno Conservancy, Mgeno Community, and Gicheha Farm.

Defending champion Piers Daykin is already in the country, arriving in Taita Taveta on Thursday, ready to go as he prepares to defend the title he claimed last year alongside navigator Lloyd Destro, driving a new machine, the Datsun 280Z. Daykin is approaching this year’s edition with a clear shift in mindset that has Less aggression and more control.

Full entry list:

1. Piers Daykin / Lloyd Destro. Rocca Rally. Datsun 280Z. Kenya.

2. Ian Duncan / Jaspal Matharu. Ian Duncan Rally. Datsun 280Z. Kenya.

3. Robert Calder / Gavin Laurence. Quest Performance Rallying. Datsun 280Z. Kenya.

4. Richard Arrowsmith / Roger Midwood. Freestone RS. Ford Escort Mk 1. Great Britain.

4. Farhaaz Khan / Alfir Khan. ALS Motorsports. Porsche 911. Kenya.

5. Shakeel Khan / Assad Mughal. ALS Motorsports. Ford Escort Mk 1. Kenya.

6. Jonathan Somen / Jaden Somen. Scuderia Dagoretti. Ford Escort Mk 2. Kenya.

7. Malcom Destro / Oliver Francombe. Team Tomcat. Datsun 260Z. Kenya.

8. Asad Anwar / Tej Sehmi. Africa Eco Motorsports. Ford Escort Mk 1. Kenya.

9. Aslam Khan / Ishaq Taher. ALS Motorsports. Ford Escort Mk 1. Kenya.

10. Russel Hughes / Mellisa Shepherd. Team Huzi. Ford Capri. Kenya.

11.Bobby Chaudhry / Shabaz Anwar. Hellostraw Racing. Ford Escort Mk 1. Great Britain / Kenya.

12. Kyle Lucas / Kaya Tyack. Team BRF. Ford Escort Mk 2. Kenya.

13. Geoffrey Page-Morris / Dez Page-Morris. Quest Performance Rallying. Datsun 260Z. Kenya.

14.Mark Tilbury / Herman Raijsenaars. TRT. Ford Escort Mk 2. Kenya / Netherlands.

15. Ibrahim Namoya / Inda Craig. F and R Speed. Toyota Platz. Kenya.

16. Onkar Kalsi / Qahir Rahim. Onkar Kalsi. Datsun 260Z. Kenya.

17. Giancarlo Davite / Zahir Shah. Gianca Rally Team. Toyota Corolla 16V. Rwanda / Kenya.

18.Carl Tundo / Billy Tundo. Triumph TR7 VB Kenya / Kenya.

19. Angel Perez-Riemer / Konstantin Mastalka. SSS Rallysport Ltd. Datsun Violet GT. Germany.

20. Amman Shah / Rahil Shah. Kenya Sweets Rally Team. Datsun Violet GT. Kenya.

21. Mukesh Jani / Shameer Yusuf. SSS Rallysport Ltd. Datsun Violet GT. India / Kenya

22. Rajesh Maini / Devan Bhundia. Team USN. Datsun 280Z. Kenya.

23. Phillip Kyriazi / Max Green. Equatorial Classic Rallying. Ford Escort Mk 2. Kenya.

24. Anthony Nielsen / William Bass. Equatorial Classic Rallying. Ford Escort Mk 1. Kenya.

25. Peter Young / Zane Young. Young Ones. Ford Capri. Kenya.

26. Piotr Beaupre / Michal Zoll. Zoll Racing. Ford Escort Mk 2. Poland.

27. George Kyriazi / Victor Okundi. Equatorial Classic Rallying. Ford Escort Mk 2. Kenya.