Garissa County Assembly receives petition on Miraa and Muguka

Garissa County Assembly, on Monday, received and is processing a petition calling for action on miraa and muguka.

The County Assembly’s Committee on County Affairs, Public Service and Intergovernmental Relations, chaired by Adow Omar has been receiving submissions from relevant stakeholders and government institutions.

The committee held a consultative meeting with the petitioners aimed at providing updates and seeking further input as it finalizes its report on Monday.

The Garissa County Assembly continues to uphold the principles of public participation and responsive governance enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya.

The petitioners — Sheikh Abdullahi Bullow, Mohamed Farah, and Sheikh Osman A. Shuria — presented their concerns through the formal petition, which the Assembly received and referred to the committee for thorough consideration.

During the session, the committee briefed the petitioners on key stakeholder engagements undertaken so far, including consultations with county security agencies and national government representatives.

These engagements are aimed at ensuring the committee’s report is comprehensive, balanced, and informed by all relevant perspectives.

Residents have been invited to submit any additional views, clarifications, or information they consider necessary before the report is tabled in the full County Assembly.

The petitioners welcomed the Assembly’s open and inclusive approach, expressing satisfaction with the seriousness and transparency with which their petition is being handled.

The consultative meeting was also attended by several Members of the County Assembly (MCAs): Abdullahi Ibrahim Sigat (Nanighi), Abdiweli Aden Abdullahi (Saka), Issa Aden Abdi (Sabena), Noor Sheikh Farah (Jarajila), Abubakar Haji Sugow (Waberi), Fatuma Mohamed Shide, and Timira Bishar.

The committee will at the end of the process, compile all submissions and will table the final report on the miraa and muguka petition before the full Assembly.