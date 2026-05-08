NPS condemns harassment of female traffic officer in Nakuru

The National Police Service has condemned the harassment of a female traffic police officer in Nakuru County after a video of the incident spread widely on social media, triggering public debate over discipline and conduct within the service.

In the footage recorded on May 6, 2026, the officer is seen being confronted by a male motorist as she carried out traffic enforcement duties. The National Police Service said the man involved in the confrontation was verbally abusive, intimidating, and acted in a manner that undermined the officer’s lawful authority.

According to preliminary findings by the service, the man captured in the video has been identified as a serving police officer attached to the same county. The revelation has raised concerns within the institution about professionalism, discipline, and how officers relate with one another while on duty.

In a statement released on Friday, the police service said the conduct displayed in the clip goes against the standards and values expected of officers.

“The National Police Service condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. Such conduct is not only unlawful but also directly contradicts the core values of professionalism, discipline, respect and integrity for which the NPS stands,” the statement read.

The service stressed that no officer should be harassed or intimidated while carrying out lawful duties, regardless of rank or gender. It maintained that the actions captured in the viral clip do not represent the values, training, or code of conduct upheld by the institution.

“We are a service built on honour, courage and mutual respect both among our members and towards the public we serve,” the statement said.

The NPS confirmed that disciplinary and corrective action has already been started against the officer involved as internal procedures continue.

At the same time, the service commended the female traffic officer for remaining calm and professional during the confrontation despite the pressure and provocation she faced in the line of duty.

“We further commend the female officer for her composure, bravery and commitment to duty despite the provocation. Her conduct exemplifies the professional standards expected of every police officer in Kenya,” NPS stated.

The incident has attracted widespread attention online and renewed discussion among Kenyans about conduct within the police service, especially in situations involving fellow officers.

The National Police Service used the incident to remind officers of their duty to maintain discipline, professionalism, and respect while interacting with colleagues and members of the public.

“All officers of the National Police Service are reminded to carry out their duties professionally and to serve the public with the appropriate attitude, decorum and discipline,” the statement added.

The service also assured the public that it remains committed to addressing indiscipline, harassment, and misconduct within its ranks through existing accountability mechanisms.

“The National Police Service reassures the public of its continued commitment to eradicating indiscipline, harassment and any form of misconduct within our ranks,” Nyaga said.

Members of the public were encouraged to report cases of misconduct through police stations, emergency numbers 999 and 911, or anonymously through the #FichuaKwaDCI platform, including the toll-free number 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp line 0709 570 000.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing, with further disciplinary action expected once the internal review is completed.