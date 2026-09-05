12 killed in overnight road crashes as five die at Twin Bridge
The fatal collision happened at around 4:50am in the Twin Bridge area and involved a Toyota Hiace operated by Kapsowar Sacco and a Mercedes-Benz truck.
The fatal collision happened at around 4:50am in the Twin Bridge area and involved a Toyota Hiace operated by Kapsowar Sacco and a Mercedes-Benz truck.
Early-year figures show the same worrying pattern. Between January 1 and January 30, 2026, 398 people died in road crashes, compared to 358 in the same period in 2025, representing an 11 per cent increase.
In a statement issued on Sunday, police said the woman was fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital after being doused with what is believed to be petrol and set on fire in the Mwiki area of Kasarani Sub-county on May 16.
According to preliminary findings by the service, the man captured in the video has been identified as a serving police officer attached to the same county. The revelation has raised concerns within the institution about professionalism, discipline, and how officers relate with one another while on duty.
The EACC said the arrests are part of its ongoing nationwide efforts to combat bribery on major roads, particularly during festive periods when travel volumes rise and motorists are at higher risk of exploitation.
The investigation, carried out between February and June 2025, revealed that traffic officers routinely demand “protection fees” from Public Service Vehicle operators and boda boda riders. Some officers were reported to create false charges against those who refused to pay, with the illicit gains often reaching senior officials, embedding a culture of corruption throughout the unit.