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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

traffic police

NPS condemns harassment of female traffic officer in Nakuru
News

NPS condemns harassment of female traffic officer in Nakuru

According to preliminary findings by the service, the man captured in the video has been identified as a serving police officer attached to the same county. The revelation has raised concerns within the institution about professionalism, discipline, and how officers relate with one another while on duty.

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EACC audit exposes deep corruption in traffic police, calls for reforms
News

EACC audit exposes deep corruption in traffic police, calls for reforms

The investigation, carried out between February and June 2025, revealed that traffic officers routinely demand “protection fees” from Public Service Vehicle operators and boda boda riders. Some officers were reported to create false charges against those who refused to pay, with the illicit gains often reaching senior officials, embedding a culture of corruption throughout the unit.

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