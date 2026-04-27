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Suspect in viral hate speech video detained for 10 days to allow probe
The court has further authorised forensic analysis of relevant digital evidence, including call data records and financial transactions, to support the investigation.
The court has further authorised forensic analysis of relevant digital evidence, including call data records and financial transactions, to support the investigation.
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission condemned alleged hate speech by Garissa politician Bare Sahara Ahmed and confirmed his arrest, saying freedom of expression does not extend to incitement or divisive remarks. The case is under legal review.