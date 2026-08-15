Gachagua vows to unseat Kihika in 2027 after Nakuru convoy attack
Gachagua blamed Kihika and Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama for the incident, accusing them of working with President William Ruto to disrupt his political activities in the county
Gachagua blamed Kihika and Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama for the incident, accusing them of working with President William Ruto to disrupt his political activities in the county
The report suggests that the political field is becoming more competitive, with voters spreading their support across more parties and showing reduced loyalty to the main coalitions that shaped the last election.
Maina maintained that her support for DCP is based on consistency of values, adding that she only aligns herself with political formations that stay true to their stated agenda.
Armed officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit stormed the courtroom, seized Peter Kinyanjui Wanjiru, and fired gunshots as they bundled him into a white van and sped off.