Global Affairs
US rejects Iran proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz within seven days
"I'm rejecting their deal," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
"I'm rejecting their deal," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
Both sides suggested on Saturday that discussions were progressing, but a timeline on any deal being finalised remained unclear. Oman's foreign ministry warned against attacks on shipping that could hamper that.
The US president said they were hitting Iran "very hard" as strikes were launched for the third consecutive night amid escalating attacks between the two countries.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said US “many demands” caused peace talks in Islamabad to fail. Speaking in Russia, he said Iran will consult allies after talks collapsed following a Trump-cancelled planned US diplomatic mission.