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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Abbas Araghchi

Iran blames US demands for failed Islamabad peace talks
Global Affairs

Iran blames US demands for failed Islamabad peace talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said US “many demands” caused peace talks in Islamabad to fail. Speaking in Russia, he said Iran will consult allies after talks collapsed following a Trump-cancelled planned US diplomatic mission.

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