Tourist plane crash claims 13 lives in Peru
The aircraft, a Cessna Caravan C-208, had been flying over Nazca Lines archaeological site when it went down on Saturday. Eleven passengers and two pilots were on board.
The aircraft, a Cessna Caravan C-208, had been flying over Nazca Lines archaeological site when it went down on Saturday. Eleven passengers and two pilots were on board.
The pilot and all 10 passengers were killed, including five instructors and five people who were preparing to skydive for the first time.
Authorities indicated that the aircraft was supporting the base’s radar modernisation programme when it went down immediately after takeoff.
The plane, which was on a domestic flight from Yei, went down about 20 kilometres south-west of the capital shortly after takeoff. The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority says investigators have been sent to the crash site to establish the cause.
India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the Beechcraft C90 airplane operated by Redbird Airways had "requested for deviation due to weather," while flying from Ranchi to Delhi.
The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) confirmed that the aircraft went down in a coastal area just outside the airport’s western perimeter.
The government has deployed investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) to the scene to determine the cause of the accident.