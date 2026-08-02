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Radio Generation Kenya

Plane crash

Two Kenyans among 14 dead in South Sudan plane crash
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Two Kenyans among 14 dead in South Sudan plane crash

The plane, which was on a domestic flight from Yei, went down about 20 kilometres south-west of the capital shortly after takeoff. The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority says investigators have been sent to the crash site to establish the cause.

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