Sonko’s daughter Sandra Mbuvi announces bid for Kitisuru Ward MCA seat

Sandra Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has announced her bid for the Kitisuru Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat under the National Economic Development Party (NEDP), a political outfit associated with her father.

Sandra unveiled her political ambitions through a campaign poster shared on her Instagram page, signalling her entry into elective politics ahead of the next general election.

A screenshot of the Poster shared by Sandra Mbuvi on her Instagram page. PHOTO/Sandra Mbuvi A screenshot of the Poster shared by Sandra Mbuvi on her Instagram page. PHOTO/Sandra Mbuvi

The poster, branded with the slogan “Let’s Build Together,” outlines an agenda centred on “Empowering Youth,” “Quality Education,” “Better Healthcare,” “Safer Neighborhoods,” and “Transparent Leadership.”

It also carries campaign messages including “Strong Community,” “Bright Future,” “Working Together,” “Better Kitusuru,” and “Kitusuru Kwa Wote Wetu,” alongside the phrase “You know it we running it.”

Her announcement marks the latest political move within the high-profile Sonko family, which has remained active in Kenya’s political scene even after Mike Sonko’s exit from the Nairobi governorship.

Sandra is the youngest daughter in the family of the former Nairobi governor and has grown up largely in the public spotlight, frequently appearing at political events and public engagements alongside her father and sisters, Saumu Mbuvi and Salma Mbuvi.

Away from politics, Sandra has built a profile as an entrepreneur, influencer and model. She runs a cosmetics business and was recently recognised at the Africa Golden Awards, where she received the title of Best Female Entrepreneur in Africa. The award was accepted in absentia while she was pursuing studies in the United Kingdom.

For her education, Sandra attended St Austin’s Academy in Nairobi before relocating to the UK for higher studies. She later enrolled at the University of Brighton, where she pursued Journalism, Broadcasting, Media and Podcasting.

Her decision to vie for the Kitisuru Ward seat now places her among a growing number of young political aspirants seeking leadership positions at the county level.

The National Economic Development Party (NEDP), linked to Mike Sonko, was fully registered on December 9, 2025, with the Registrar of Political Parties, becoming Kenya's 92nd registered party.

The party has positioned itself as a platform targeting youth mobilisation and grassroots engagement, particularly in Nairobi politics.

While Sandra is yet to formally launch her campaign, her social media announcement has already drawn attention online, with supporters and critics reacting to her entry into the race.