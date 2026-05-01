Thousands benefit as Siaya gives 4,750 improved kienyeji chicks to West Alego farmers

Small-scale farmers in Siaya County have started benefiting from a new poultry support drive that is combining distribution of improved kienyeji chicks with practical training aimed at helping rural households earn steady income and improve food supply.

Under the programme, 4,750 one-month-old improved kienyeji chicks were issued to 190 farmer groups in West Alego Ward on Thursday. According to a statement from the Siaya County Government Press, the exercise is being implemented through the Department of Agriculture under the Ward Development Initiative, with focus placed on supporting community groups to build income-generating activities through poultry keeping.

County officials explained that the improved kienyeji variety was selected because it offers faster growth, better meat yield and consistent egg production compared to ordinary indigenous chickens. This makes it suitable for small-scale farmers who depend on short production cycles for income.

Before receiving the chicks, beneficiary groups went through training sessions aimed at strengthening their capacity in poultry management. The sessions focused on feeding practices, disease prevention, vaccination timing, housing standards and general care of birds to improve survival and productivity.

The Chief Officer for Agriculture, Elizabeth Adongo, said the programme is not only about giving out chicks but also ensuring farmers are equipped with knowledge that can help them turn poultry farming into a dependable business.

“The initiative is designed to equip farmers with both the resources and technical know-how to transform poultry farming into a reliable source of income,” she said.

Officials said proper feeding using protein-rich grower or finisher mash can enable the birds to reach market weight in about three to four months. At maturity, they are expected to weigh between 1.5kg and 2.5kg, making them suitable for sale in local markets.

For households focusing on egg production, the birds are expected to begin laying eggs after about five to six months. Their output is estimated at between 150 and 280 eggs per year depending on how well they are managed.

County officers added that these traits make the breed a strong option for rural families looking for quicker returns and more stable income sources from small-scale farming.

Poultry farming was also highlighted as one of the most practical agribusiness options for rural communities because it requires limited capital and can be done on small pieces of land.

The initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of households linked to the 190 farmer groups in West Alego Ward, many of whom rely on small farms as their main source of livelihood.

Beyond income generation, the programme is also expected to improve household nutrition through increased availability of eggs and chicken meat within the community.

County officials said the project is part of a wider agricultural support strategy being rolled out under Governor James Orengo’s administration, which is focusing on strengthening livestock production as a way of improving rural livelihoods.

They noted that supporting poultry farming also helps families diversify income sources, especially in areas where crop farming has become unpredictable due to changing weather patterns and small land sizes.

Phelix Okumu, the area Member of County Assembly, said the intervention reflects a practical approach to improving living standards at the grassroots.

“It reflects a deliberate effort to uplift livelihoods at the grassroots by investing in practical, high-impact agricultural ventures,” he said.

The county government added that extension officers will continue working with the groups to monitor progress, offer guidance and help address challenges such as disease outbreaks and poor feeding practices.

Officials further said that if the project performs well, it may be expanded to other wards within Siaya County as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen community-based agriculture.

For many of the beneficiaries, the programme offers an opportunity to turn simple poultry keeping into a reliable source of income while also improving daily nutrition at household level.