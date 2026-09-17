Health and Wellness
US, Kenya launch new tools to strengthen zoonotic disease surveillance
The launch comes amid continued concerns over avian influenza and other emerging infectious diseases, which pose risks to both animal and human health.
The launch comes amid continued concerns over avian influenza and other emerging infectious diseases, which pose risks to both animal and human health.
Siaya County says 4,750 one-month-old improved kienyeji chicks were delivered to 190 farmer groups in West Alego Ward. The county-run programme pairs distribution with training on feeding, housing, vaccination and biosecurity to improve poultry outcomes.