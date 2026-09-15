UN warns of new, deadlier drugs as Illicit markets rapidly change
The warning comes as more than 1,000 forensic experts from over 100 countries meet for a Forensic Science Symposium running from September 15 to 17.
The warning comes as more than 1,000 forensic experts from over 100 countries meet for a Forensic Science Symposium running from September 15 to 17.
The agency said criminals are increasingly exploiting legitimate trade routes and emerging technologies as part of a wider criminal ecosystem linking cyber-enabled fraud, human trafficking, drug trafficking, money laundering and other illicit activities
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Susan M. Burns, Chargé d’Affaires and head of mission at the US Embassy in Kenya, said the project would help Kenya develop a police service capable of dealing with the changing nature of crime and security threa
The scale of the threat is reflected in international law enforcement data, with UNODC reporting that 85% of INTERPOL Red Notices issued by member countries in 2022 and 2023 were linked to financial fraud
Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Monday while presenting UNODC's 11th report on the situation in Haiti, Juma said armed gangs are steadily tightening their grip on the country's institutions and economic lifelines, posing a growing threat to stability
The newly installed hybrid system comprises a 28.08-kWp solar plant, 40.96-kWh battery storage, 48 solar panels, three inverter chargers and eight batteries. It is capable of providing 24-hour backup power to critical sections of the prison, including facilities used for virtual court hearings
In its World Drug Report 2026, released on June 26, the UN agency highlighted that global drug use has increased significantly over the past decade, while increasingly potent synthetic substances are transforming illicit markets and posing growing threats to public health and international security
In a statement issued on May 10,2026, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the victims were freed in a “successful operation conducted by security operatives and officials of the Embassy of Ghana in Abidjan,” and are now assisting investigators as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the criminal syndicate behind the scheme.
The appointment was announced on March 6, 2026, by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who selected the Kenyan official to lead the Vienna-based offices. Juma will succeed Ghada Fathi Waly of Egypt, whom the UN chief commended for her dedicated service.
This examination series saw 2,968 candidates sit for the exams, with 1,835 regular candidates and 1,133 re-sit candidates.
Over the years, the PLEAD programme has strengthened both the operational and institutional capacity of the ODPP through targeted interventions. These include the formulation and publication of crucial policy documents and prosecutorial guidelines aimed at streamlining legal processes and enhancing transparency.