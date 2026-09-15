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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

UNODC

Monica Juma warns Haiti crisis has shifted beyond security
Global Affairs

Monica Juma warns Haiti crisis has shifted beyond security

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Monday while presenting UNODC's 11th report on the situation in Haiti, Juma said armed gangs are steadily tightening their grip on the country's institutions and economic lifelines, posing a growing threat to stability

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Ghana repatriates 28 rescued citizens from trafficking network in Côte d’Ivoire
Global Affairs

Ghana repatriates 28 rescued citizens from trafficking network in Côte d’Ivoire

In a statement issued on May 10,2026, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the victims were freed in a “successful operation conducted by security operatives and officials of the Embassy of Ghana in Abidjan,” and are now assisting investigators as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the criminal syndicate behind the scheme.

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PLEAD programme strengthens Kenya’s prosecution services, says ODPP
News

PLEAD programme strengthens Kenya’s prosecution services, says ODPP

Over the years, the PLEAD programme has strengthened both the operational and institutional capacity of the ODPP through targeted interventions. These include the formulation and publication of crucial policy documents and prosecutorial guidelines aimed at streamlining legal processes and enhancing transparency.

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