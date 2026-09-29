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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

political rhetoric

Kindiki: 2027 elections will be won by performance, not political noise
Politics

Kindiki: 2027 elections will be won by performance, not political noise

Speaking during the ACK Diocese of Embu's 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu County on Sunday, Kindiki expressed confidence that President William Ruto's administration would seek a fresh mandate based on its achievements, while urging politicians to stop attempting to divide communities, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.

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