DP Kindiki: Let politics not divide Mt Kenya
The Deputy Presidentsaid political differences should not be allowed to undermine relationships among communities that have lived and worked together for generations.
The Deputy Presidentsaid political differences should not be allowed to undermine relationships among communities that have lived and worked together for generations.
The Deputy President said he had never been known as a politician who trades insults, although repeated attacks had sometimes forced him to respond.
The former Interior Cabinet Secretary said political competition should not be treated as a matter of life and death, urging politicians to put the stability of the country above individual political ambitions
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Maina said leaders should avoid language that could inflame communities or undermine peaceful political competition.
Speaking alongside security officials, the DPP said there would be no categories or exceptions in the prosecution of offenders, whether they are linked to the government, opposition or security agencies.
In a statement on her X account on Sunday, Wahome rejected Duale's refusal to apologise, saying his explanation that others had made worse remarks could not justify his own comments.
In a statement issued on Friday, Duale said he had been "widely misquoted" and that his remarks delivered in Lafey Constituency had been taken out of context to advance "false and misleading narratives."
NCIC applauded members of the public for reporting the matter and urged Kenyans to continue submitting complaints involving divisive political rhetoric and ethnic profiling, saying public cooperation was critical in preserving national cohesion.
Speaking during the ACK Diocese of Embu's 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu County on Sunday, Kindiki expressed confidence that President William Ruto's administration would seek a fresh mandate based on its achievements, while urging politicians to stop attempting to divide communities, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Etale said the country cannot afford a repeat of the bloodshed that followed previous elections.
Former Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu criticised remarks by President Ruto’s allies suggesting electoral malpractice, calling them reckless and damaging to public confidence ahead of the 2027 elections.
Omanyo said Kenya’s vulnerability to fuel price shocks is linked to its dependence on imported fuel and its developing economy status, which leaves households exposed to global price changes.
Speaking during the joint requiem mass at Africa Gospel Church Karen on Wednesday, he reminded leaders that “a politician is also a human being” and can die in a normal accident like anyone else.