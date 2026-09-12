Kindiki calls for action as UDA meeting disrupted in Embu
The Deputy President said UDA would not support violence as a way of gaining political support, urging law enforcement agencies to deal with those behind the incident.
The Deputy President said UDA would not support violence as a way of gaining political support, urging law enforcement agencies to deal with those behind the incident.
The Embu Governor said the trouble extended beyond the meeting grounds, with some delegates attacked as they made their way out.
The Deputy President said political parties had the freedom to organise rallies and mobilise their supporters, but urged their members not to engage in actions that could trigger chaos or disturb peace.
More than 450,000 aspirants are expected to compete for 20 grassroots positions, with participation drawn from women, youth, special interest groups, farmers, religious organisations, professionals, and MSMEs and traders. The party estimates that around eight million members will take part in the exercise across more than 9,000 polling centres.
UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, speaking after recording a statement at the station, said the party had received what it considers credible intelligence indicating plans to transport groups of youths into the constituency to instigate violence during the event.
In a letter dated November 12, Gachagua, who now leads the Democratic Change Party (DCP), alleged that groups linked to Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku were issuing threats against him and his supporters in the constituency.