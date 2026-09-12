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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Cecily Mbarire

UDA officials led by SG, Hassan Omar during a media briefing on April 22, 2026 ahead of repeat Phase II grassroots elections across 18 counties
Politics

UDA to hold repeat Phase II grassroot elections on April 23, 2026

More than 450,000 aspirants are expected to compete for 20 grassroots positions, with participation drawn from women, youth, special interest groups, farmers, religious organisations, professionals, and MSMEs and traders. The party estimates that around eight million members will take part in the exercise across more than 9,000 polling centres.

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