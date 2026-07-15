KCB sign Nyangige, eight other players ahead of National Sevens Circuit
Nyangige became a free agent at the end of last season following a contract dispute with the Ngong Road-based club and has now completed his move to the Thika Road outfit.
Nyangige became a free agent at the end of last season following a contract dispute with the Ngong Road-based club and has now completed his move to the Thika Road outfit.
Speaking after the final whistle by center referee Constant Cap, South African tactician Carlos Katywa said he was pleased to have won his fifth Kenya Cup title while in charge of Kabras after successfully guiding the Kakamega-based sugar men to victories in the 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25, and now the 2025/26 seasons.
This confirmation comes after Saturday, KCB thrashed Nondies 52-7 in their semifinal game played at their Ruaraka grounds, while Kabras whitewashed Blak Blad 48-12 at the ASK grounds in Kakamega.
Centre referee Kevin Wambugu, assisted by Marlynne Injehu and Brian Nyakundi, had no choice but to stop the match due to an unplayable surface when the scores were tied at 10-10 after defending champions Kabras had equalised. KCB head coach Andrew Amonde, however, says the situation does not faze him and that his team will take the bull by the horns when the match is replayed.
Speaking from the Nakuru Athletics Club, Kenya Commercial Bank ( KCB ) head coach Andrew Amonde hailed his charges after the Oilers' win, insisting that they have to make the playoffs, and that's their objective.