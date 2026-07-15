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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KCB RFC

KCB RFC return to Nairobi empty-handed after Kenya Cup final defeat
Sports

KCB RFC return to Nairobi empty-handed after Kenya Cup final defeat

Speaking after the final whistle by center referee Constant Cap, South African tactician Carlos Katywa said he was pleased to have won his fifth Kenya Cup title while in charge of Kabras after successfully guiding the Kakamega-based sugar men to victories in the 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25, and now the 2025/26 seasons.

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Amonde's KCB pile pressure on leaders Kabras
Sports

Amonde's KCB pile pressure on leaders Kabras

Centre referee Kevin Wambugu, assisted by Marlynne Injehu and Brian Nyakundi, had no choice but to stop the match due to an unplayable surface when the scores were tied at 10-10 after defending champions Kabras had equalised. KCB head coach Andrew Amonde, however, says the situation does not faze him and that his team will take the bull by the horns when the match is replayed.

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