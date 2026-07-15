Sports

Centre referee Kevin Wambugu, assisted by Marlynne Injehu and Brian Nyakundi, had no choice but to stop the match due to an unplayable surface when the scores were tied at 10-10 after defending champions Kabras had equalised. KCB head coach Andrew Amonde, however, says the situation does not faze him and that his team will take the bull by the horns when the match is replayed.