Ruto, Macron seal Sh150 billion deals as Kenya hosts Africa-France Summit
Ruto said Kenya and France have maintained close diplomatic relations since 1963, when France became one of the first countries to recognise Kenya’s independence.
Ruto said Kenya and France have maintained close diplomatic relations since 1963, when France became one of the first countries to recognise Kenya’s independence.
The delays come against the backdrop of a larger government plan to redevelop the site into the Bomas International Convention Centre, an initiative aimed at strengthening Kenya’s position as a preferred destination for international conferences.
The summit is expected to bring together leaders, investors and policymakers from across Africa and France, offering Kenya a platform to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties while showcasing its development agenda.
Defence PS Patrick Mariru told MPs the Sh42bn Bomas International Convention Complex will be ready for the May 12 Africa-France Summit, despite lawmakers’ concerns over timelines, costs and procurement.
The two-day summit, scheduled for May 11–12, 2026, is expected to put African priorities at the center of global discussions, particularly in areas where Africa seeks stronger representation.
Mudavadi said plans were on top gear ahead of the summit, scheduled for May 11–12 in Nairobi, describing it as a landmark event for the continent.
Kenya is preparing to host the Africa–France Summit in May, becoming the first non-Francophone African country to do so since the forum began in 1973. The summit is expected to attract more than 5,000 delegates from across the world.