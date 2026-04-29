Kenya's Oketch breaks national record with a world lead in South Africa

Kenya's national 300m and 400 m champion Mercy Oketch, who is also the reigning 2026 Kipkeino Classic champion in the 400 m, has broken the Kenyan 300m national record with a world-leading time of 35.77 on Tuesday at the 2026 Simbine Classic held at the Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

The South Africa meet on April 28, 2026, an inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet that took place in the Tshwane area, saw the Kenyan lead American Kenondra Davis, who came in second in 35.81, and Marli Viljoen, 36:30 in third to complete the podium.

The Kenya Defense Forces ( KDF) former footballer who turned into a sprinter began her 2026 season in Nairobi at the concluded Kip Keino Classic, dominating the women’s 400m, winning in a season-best 50.17 ahead of Paris Peoples (51.06), while Mercy Chebet completed the podium with a personal best of 51.14.

In 2025, she won the 400m, running a personal best of 50.14s to break the Kenyan national 400m record at Kipkeino Classic.

Oketch's 2026 season is going on well, because from Nairobi, she headed to the Adisababa Grand Prix and finished second, with a strong 50.28. And now her 35.77 finish is a record in the Women’s 300m.

All-Time Kenyan Performances

Damaris Mutunga – 37.80 is the second Kenyan on that list to ever break the national record, while Maureen Jelagat Maiyo – 39.31 comes in at third place, Gladys Chepngetich – 39.55 is fourth and Rukia Nusra Omulisia – 40.15 completes the list of the best five, all Kenyan record holders in the women's category of the 300 m race.