Chesang’ ends 14 year wait, Senchura, bags Kenya first medals in chaotic Accra

Kenya finally opened its medal account at the ongoing 24th African Athletics Championships in Accra after Kelvin Chesang’ stormed to victory in the men’s 10,000m to hand the country its first gold medal of the competition and end a 14-year wait for the title in the event.

Chesang produced a strong finish under the scorching heat at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon on Wednesday, clocking 28:30.44 to beat Ethiopia’s Eyob Gared, who settled for silver in 28:30.57.

Fellow Kenyan Silas Senchura also made the podium after claiming bronze in 28:34.97, giving Kenya its first two medals of the championships as the team continues its campaign in Ghana.

The victory marked a major breakthrough for Chesang’, who held off a strong Ethiopian challenge in a tactical race that tested athletes due to the harsh weather conditions in Accra.

“The race was not easy because we had Ethiopians in there. I knew I was in great shape so I decided to push hard to ensure I secured the win. I had promised Kenyans that I would deliver gold and I have done it,” Chesang’ said after the race.

“When I noticed that my Kenyan colleagues were behind, I decided to follow the Ethiopians because they are strong. I stayed in the leading pack and also ensured we locked them out,” he added.

The gold medal also marked Chesang’s first major triumph at the continental stage, with the athlete now shifting focus to future international assignments.

“It is my first time to win gold and when I go back home, it is to prepare for the Commonwealth Games. I want to improve my time and get my personal best to 27 minutes because we had the challenge of heat here,” he finalized.

The championships, which started on May 12 and will run until May 17, have already attracted criticism over poor organisation by the host nation, with several teams and athletes raising concerns over the management of the event.

Despite the challenges, Kenya is still expected to fight for more medals and maintain its dominance in African athletics after sending a squad of 70 athletes to the championships.

The double podium finish by Chesang’ and Senchura now gives Kenya an early boost as the competition heads into the final days in Accra.