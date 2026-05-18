DCI nab suspect behind multi-million gold scam in Nairobi

News · Samuel Otieno ·
DCI nab suspect behind multi-million gold scam in Nairobi
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations. PHOTO/NTV Kenya
In Summary

According to police, the suspect, Mildred Kache alias Sabreena Ayesha, together with an accomplice, convinced the foreign investor that they could supply 400 kilograms of genuine gold bars.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) Nairobi Regional Headquarters have arrested a woman believed to be the mastermind behind a gold scam that fleeced an American national of USDT 431,380 dollars (about Sh55.7 million).

According to police, the suspect, Mildred Kache alias Sabreena Ayesha, together with an accomplice, convinced the foreign investor that they could supply 400 kilograms of genuine gold bars.

“Hooked by the seemingly lucrative deal, the American national flew into Nairobi to seal the agreement, unaware he was stepping straight into a carefully staged trap,” the DCI said.

Police said documents were prepared and negotiations held before the victim transferred the money into the suspects’ bank accounts, believing the gold shipment would be delivered. However, no gold was delivered and the suspects allegedly disappeared, prompting the victim to report the matter to the DCI.

Investigations later led detectives to Crystal Villas in Kilimani, where Mildred Kache was arrested.

Her alleged accomplice, Ibrahim Yusuf Mohamed, escaped but abandoned a black Mercedes-Benz E50 registration number KCV 910C, which has since been seized as part of the investigations.

Mildred remains in police custody awaiting arraignment, while detectives continue pursuing the second suspect.

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DCI Gold scam

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