Two arrested in Mombasa drug raid as police recover narcotics worth Sh2.19 million

Two suspected drug traffickers have been arrested in Mombasa after detectives raided a house in Kwa Hola Village and recovered cannabis, skunk and heroin with an estimated street value of Sh2.19 million.

The Wednesday operation was conducted by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit together with officers from Mombasa County after police received what authorities described as credible intelligence about suspected drug activities in the area.

During the raid, officers stormed a rented house in Kwa Hola and arrested 42-year-old Mwanaisha Abdalla Gona alongside 37-year-old Nancy Njeri.

“What detectives uncovered inside the house exposed a silent but deadly drug den operating right under the noses of unsuspecting residents,” DCI said in a statement.

Investigators said a search inside the house led to the recovery of large amounts of narcotics believed to have been prepared for distribution within Mombasa and other areas.

According to detectives, officers recovered “902 rolls of cannabis sativa neatly wrapped in khaki papers and ready for the streets, weighing approximately 300 kilograms.”

Police also seized “3 kilograms of skunk packed in sachets, alongside 300 grammes of heroin,” with the total street value of the drugs estimated at Sh2.19 million.

Detectives further recovered a digital weighing scale and clear polythene packaging materials, which investigators said pointed to “a well-oiled narcotics distribution network” operating from the house.

Authorities believe the premises had been turned into a processing and distribution point for illegal drugs destined for the streets of Mombasa and beyond.

Following the operation, the two suspects were taken to Chaani Police Station, where they remain in custody awaiting arraignment in court. Police said all the recovered narcotics were secured as exhibits.

For investigators, the arrests marked the end of what they described as a “game of cat and mouse” between traffickers and law enforcement officers pursuing drug networks in the coastal city.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said it remains committed to dismantling drug trafficking operations across the country and urged members of the public to continue sharing information through its anonymous tip line.