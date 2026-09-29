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Radio Generation Kenya

Gold

Gold and silver soar as US-Europe trade tensions rise
Global Affairs

Gold and silver soar as US-Europe trade tensions rise

Gold touched $4,689.39 an ounce, while silver climbed to $94.08 an ounce, marking record levels for both metals. The spike followed Trump’s warning that he would impose tariffs on several European nations opposing his plan to take over Greenland.

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