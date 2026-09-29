Burkina Faso starts refining its own gold as Traoré opens new plant
The facility has an initial capacity of 164 tonnes of gold a year, with plans for a second phase that will raise its annual processing capacity to 515 tonnes.
The facility has an initial capacity of 164 tonnes of gold a year, with plans for a second phase that will raise its annual processing capacity to 515 tonnes.
In a statement by DCI on Sunday, the suspects Mahamed Shukri Abdulahi and Sabriye Farhiyo Hussein were intercepted in the early hours of September 4,2026 as they prepared to board an Emirates flight to Dubai.
The conflict, which broke out in April 2023 between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has displaced more than 14 million people, making it one of the world's worst humanitarian emergencies.
According to police, the suspect, Mildred Kache alias Sabreena Ayesha, together with an accomplice, convinced the foreign investor that they could supply 400 kilograms of genuine gold bars.
Gold touched $4,689.39 an ounce, while silver climbed to $94.08 an ounce, marking record levels for both metals. The spike followed Trump’s warning that he would impose tariffs on several European nations opposing his plan to take over Greenland.
The Lidambitsa refinery, a key project of the Ministry of Mining, is strategically positioned to benefit from the nearby Isulu–Bushingala belt, expected to supply consistent, high-quality ore.
Spot gold, which reflects the price of selling the metal over the counter, broke the $4,000 barrier for the first time during Wednesday’s Asian trading session. Gold futures, which indicate investor sentiment through contracts to buy or sell at a set date, also reached this milestone on 7 October.
Team Kenya has secured four gold medals, one silver, and two bronze, cementing the country’s dominance in middle- and long-distance events.
The arrest follows a formal complaint lodged on September 1, 2025, detailing how the suspect, Ishmael and an accomplice promised 550kg of gold nuggets and bars purportedly sourced from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
tolerated.” Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli confirmed the arrests and said the joint operation between police and mine security is ongoing.
A new report by SwissAid reveals that Kenya’s involvement in the illegal gold supply chain has expanded consistently over the last ten years, with the bulk of the precious metal eventually finding its way to the United Arab Emirates, especially Dubai.