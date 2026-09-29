Burkina Faso starts refining its own gold as Traoré opens new plant
The facility has an initial capacity of 164 tonnes of gold a year, with plans for a second phase that will raise its annual processing capacity to 515 tonnes.
The facility has an initial capacity of 164 tonnes of gold a year, with plans for a second phase that will raise its annual processing capacity to 515 tonnes.
Rescue efforts underway after buildings collapse into mine shafts in Migori
The President noted that Africa has more than 1.5 billion people and is increasingly linked through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), giving countries on the continent a wider market for goods produced locally.
The committee will be led by the Principal Secretary for Mining on behalf of the Ministry and the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited on behalf of the company.
President William Ruto announced the policy while speaking in Samburu during the Thanksgiving ceremony for Devolution Principal Secretary Michael Lenasalon, saying Kenya would establish refineries for gold, lithium, coltan, rare earths and other minerals.
The President said the plan was intended to give residents greater access to land and ensure they benefit from the natural resources found within the county.
The President further announced plans to reduce the amount of land occupied by mining operations, saying a large portion of the 240,000 acres would be returned to local residents for other uses.
Nominated Senator Betty Montet called on the Land, Environment and Natural Resources Committee to provide answers on emissions from cement and steel manufacturing companies operating in different parts of the country.
Kwale hosts Kenya’s largest titanium deposits and other mineral resources, which Wetang’ula said could make the county one of the wealthiest in the country if properly managed.
The community raised concerns over the implementation of the Community Development Agreement (CDA), saying that although it was signed on August 4, 2019, and submitted to the Ministry of Mining, it has not been fully implemented.
The regulations are designed to implement Section 183 of the Mining Act by providing a clear system for the collection, distribution and management of mineral royalty payments. They also define how the funds will be shared among the national government, county governments and communities hosting mining activities.
The conflict, which broke out in April 2023 between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has displaced more than 14 million people, making it one of the world's worst humanitarian emergencies.
Speaking in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, he said Kenya is open for business and ready for strategic partnerships, including direct air links and investment corridors to boost trade between Africa and Central Asia.
The agreements were signed by President William Ruto and his Kazakhstan counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev following bilateral talks focused on expanding economic and strategic ties between the two nations.
The High Court’s decision comes after a civil lawsuit representing more than 600,000 claimants, including local residents, authorities, and businesses, valued at up to £36 billion. The ruling marks a major development in ongoing legal battles over the disaster.
The applications include a feldspar licence in Kajiado County by Keda (Kenya) Ceramics Company Limited.
According to the embassy, recent findings showed “the extent of hazardous and carcinogenic substances” from the spill.
Among the major applicants is Shanta Gold Kenya Ltd, seeking to mine gold over a 15.38 km² area in Siaya and Vihiga counties.
The committee, led by Vice Chair Charles Kamuren, dismissed the explanations given by Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai, saying they did not reflect what was happening on the ground.