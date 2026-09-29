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Radio Generation Kenya

mining

New mineral royalty plan sets clear formula for revenue sharing
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New mineral royalty plan sets clear formula for revenue sharing

The regulations are designed to implement Section 183 of the Mining Act by providing a clear system for the collection, distribution and management of mineral royalty payments. They also define how the funds will be shared among the national government, county governments and communities hosting mining activities.

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