NCIC’s new chair flags ethnic tensions, political violence ahead of 2027 Election

Newly sworn-in National Cohesion and Integration Commission Chairperson Bishop Kepha Nyamweya Omae has raised concern over growing ethnic, political and social divisions in the country, warning that Kenya is heading into a delicate period ahead of the 2027 General Election that demands urgent action to protect national unity.

Speaking during his swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court in Nairobi on Wednesday, Omae said the country was already showing signs of rising tension, careless public remarks and violence linked to politics, warning that cohesion efforts could not be delayed until election season.

“We take office at a sensitive moment in our national life,” he said. “Recent events are a reminder that national cohesion cannot wait for an election year.”

Omae, who takes over from outgoing NCIC chair Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia, said he would lead the commission through impartial service, early intervention and collaboration aimed at protecting peace and strengthening unity across the country.

He warned against the use of organised groups to target or silence political opponents, saying such incidents were danger signs that needed immediate attention.

“No Kenyan should be attacked, threatened or excluded because of politics. No young person should be recruited, paid, or used to intimidate, disrupt, assault, or silence others,” he said.

As the country moves closer to the 2027 election period, the new chairperson appealed to leaders and citizens to reject divisive politics and uphold peaceful engagement.

“As we approach the 2027 general elections, I call upon political leaders of all formations and all citizens to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law and reject utterances that divide,” he said. “Freedom of expression must never become a weapon against our unity.”

Omae said the commission under his leadership would put focus on healing divisions, promoting peaceful coexistence and reinforcing unity among communities.

Sworn in alongside him were commissioners Josphine Kirion Eragae, Joseph K. Nguyo, Jackson Swadi Kedogo, Dr Samuel Mwachiro Mwawasi, Irene Chepoisho Tulel, Hassan Billow Ahmed and Jerusah Mwaathime Michael.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who presided over the ceremony, challenged the new team to make full use of the authority already provided to the commission before seeking additional powers, noting that Kenyans expected firm action against hate speech, ethnic bias and incitement.

“This is a time where societies across the world are increasingly confronted by the evil spirit of polarisation, intolerance, misinformation and identity-based tensions,” Koome said.

She reminded the commissioners that the commission was formed in the aftermath of the 2007-2008 post-election violence and continues to play an important role in protecting national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

“Our diversity should never become a source of violence, exclusion or division,” she said.

Koome also called on the commissioners to remain bold, independent and fair in carrying out their duties, particularly as the country prepares for the next general election.

“When we have such a profound Constitution, and we have NCIC in place, your work is already cut out for you,” she said. “Every Kenyan must feel safe and secure because we have these institutions.”

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission was established under the National Cohesion and Integration Act of 2008 following the post-election violence, with the mandate of promoting peaceful coexistence, addressing ethnic discrimination and strengthening national unity.