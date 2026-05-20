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NCIC’s new chair flags ethnic tensions, political violence ahead of 2027 Election
Omae said the commission under his leadership would put focus on healing divisions, promoting peaceful coexistence and reinforcing unity among communities.
Omae said the commission under his leadership would put focus on healing divisions, promoting peaceful coexistence and reinforcing unity among communities.
If cleared, the incoming commissioners will take over from the team led by Reverend Samuel Kobia, whose term came to an end on November 17, 2025, after serving for six years since November 2019.