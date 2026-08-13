Politics
Over my dead body! Ichung’wah rules out joining Gachagua’s DCP
The Kikuyu MP said his position was also informed by his belief in the broad-based government, which he considers the right platform to steer the country forward.
The Kikuyu MP said his position was also informed by his belief in the broad-based government, which he considers the right platform to steer the country forward.
Kang'ata made the announcement at Gachagua's Wamunyoro residence, where the former Deputy President officially received him into the party in a meeting attended by supporters.
Speaking during a memorial gathering for the daughter of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi in Nairobi, he said political competition should never override the need to preserve national unity and stability.